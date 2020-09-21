https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/matt-gaetz-gop-senators-murkowski-collins-refuse-vote-scotus-nominee-lose-funding-gop-video/

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) went on with Tucker Carlson on Monday to discuss the crisis in the US Supreme Court with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Republican Senators Susan Collins (R-MN) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) say they do not believe their should be a vote on the next SCOTUS nominee until after the election.

Matt Gaetz says the two senators are refusing to do their job and should be defunded by the party in their reelection campaigns.

Matt Gaetz: Here we have Murkowski and Collins rejecting the duties they have as senators and if they do that their voters should reject them. Trump supporters should not be taken for granted in Maine, Alaska or anywhere else. And if they are unwilling to do their job and take a vote on who the president nominates they should not have the privilege of continuing to serve in the senate… Mitch McConnell should put pressure on fellow senators. They should lose funding for their campaigns. They should lose committee assignments if they are unwilling to fulfill their duty… Susan Collins herself said the senate should take a vote on Merrick Garland. So the Susan Collins of 2020 should certainly agree with the Susan Collins of 2016.

Gaetz is right.

These RINO’s need to be defunded if they refuse to do their job.

Enough is enough!

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

[embedded content]

