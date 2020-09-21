https://www.dailywire.com/news/mcconnell-were-going-to-vote-on-this-nomination-on-this-floor

On Monday, speaking on the Senate floor, despite the stream of threats aimed at President Trump and the GOP, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated confidently of filling the Supreme Court vacancy left after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “We’re going to vote on this nomination on this floor.”

McConnell tweaked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asserting, “Ironically, it was the Democratic leader who went out of his way to declare the midterm 2018 elections a referendum on the Senate’s handling of the Supreme Court. My friend, the occupant of the chair, was running that year. The Democratic leader went out of his way to declare the 2018 midterms a referendum on the Senate’s handling of the Supreme Court. In his final speech, before Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed, he yelled, literally yelled, over and over at the American people to go vote. He told Americans go elect senators based on how they’d approach their advise and consent duties over these weeks.”

McConnell said succinctly, “Unfortunately for him, many Americans did just that,” as he let a trace of a grin appear on his face.

“After watching the Democrats’ tactics, voters grew our majority and retired, four, four! of our former colleagues who’d gone a long with their party’s behavior,” McConnell continued. “We gained two seats; they lost four. That was the issue. Perhaps more than any other single issue, the American people strengthened this Senate majority to keep confirming this president’s impressive judicial nominees who respect our Constitution and understand the proper role of a judge.”

“In 2014, the voters elected our majority because we pledged to check and balance a second lame-duck president,” McConnell pointed out. “Two years later, we kept our word. In 2018, the voters grew that majority on our pledge to continue working with President Trump, most especially on his outstanding judicial appointments. We’re going to keep our word once again. We’re going to vote on this nomination on this floor.”

On Monday afternoon, statements from two GOP senators seemed to cinch the success of a Trump nominee for the Supreme Court, as senators Charles Grassley and Cory Gardner stated they would support a vote on a nominee.

Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News reported of Iowa GOP senator Charles Grassley, “Grassley will push forward with filling the US Supreme Court vacancy. ‘…make no mistake: if the shoe were on the other foot, Senate Democrats wouldn’t hesitate to use their Constitutional authority and anything else at their disposal to fill this seat,”’ he says in a statement.”

Roughly 40 minutes later, Andrew Desiderio of Politico released news of Colorado GOP senator Cory Gardner: “BREAKING: McConnell locks in Sen. Cory Gardner ‘I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, and uphold the law. Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm.’”

