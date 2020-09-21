https://www.theblaze.com/news/meghan-mccain-democrats-behavior-scotus-nomination

Sparks flew on Monday’s broadcast of “The View” when the co-hosts discussed President Donald Trump’s plans to announce a nominee to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by the end of the week.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 following recurring bouts of cancer.

What are the details?

Conservative co-host Meghan McCain squared off against her fellow co-hosts over the news, proclaiming that she backs Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) announcement that the Senate will vote on Ginsburg’s successor before the November general election.

“One of my biggest concerns is if we have a contested election in 2020, and it’s split like it was in 2000, we have to have a full court ruling on it,” she explained. “The potential for constitutional chaos is absolutely the most imminent it has been in my modern lifetime.”

McCain pointed out that while she agrees with her fellow co-hosts who said McConnell is a hypocrite over the announcement after he refused to confirm former President Barack Obama’s nominee in 2016, she believes that the circus surrounding Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation could occur once more due to political division and underhanded dealings.

“Democrats on their side will do anything and everything to smear any conservative,” she insisted.

Co-host Sara Haines insisted that the focus should not be on rushing a SCOTUS nomination in the 45 days preceding the election.

“In the shadow of what’s been left behind after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, the irony of what type of human she was, and what we’re seeing in our politicians is disheartening,” she said.

McCain fired back, “At the same time, you have people on the left who are screaming that they’re gonna pack the courts and create violence and you’re gonna see chaos that we’ve never seen if Mitch McConnell does this. Everyone is behaving badly across the board, and the deep politicizing that happened after she passed is true, and while you’re correct that the majority of Americans are against repealing Roe v. Wade, 47% of Americans are pro-life.”

“Every time I talk about it on this show, it’s received as if it’s this vast minority in the country,” McCain said. “It’s not. I’m telling you, for people who are pro-life, not never-Trumpers … for people like me, it is a meat and potatoes issue, much like guns. It will get people out [to vote], period.”

Haines then went on to read a quote from Amy Coney Barrett — purported to be a potential SCOTUS nominee — but McCain wasn’t having any of it.

“I would be very careful slandering her, Sara, before she’s even been put forth,” McCain warned. “This is what I’m talking about with the Kavanaugh stuff!”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg had to pull the plug on the segment, and, quickly cutting to commercial, yelled, “Everybody stop! We’re going. We’ll be back.”

