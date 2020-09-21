https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/momentum-trump-based-event-goers-president-trumps-bidens-events-not-even-race-trump-crushing-biden/

Since Labor Day two weeks ago President Trump has entertained over 117,000 supporters at his rallies and speeches.

During the same period former Obama Vice President Joe Biden has entertained less than 70 supporters at his events.



In the 2016 election we kept track of event attendance after the Party Conventions for both candidate Trump and Crooked Hillary. We did this because the future President was setting records at seemingly every venue he visited while Hillary could barely fill half a high school gymnasium. By mid-August we determined that President Trump had 10 times the number of attendees at his rallies than Hillary did during the same time. This year it’s worse.

By election day 2016 we determined that tens of thousands of more individuals attended Trump events than Hillary events.

The far left mainstream media claimed Hillary was up in the polls. They claimed that rally attendance didn’t matter, but it did. Momentum and enthusiasm mean a lot. (In March 2017 Deroy Murdock cited our work on FOX News to show that President Trump just plain outworked Hillary in the 2016 campaign.)

So we are running a campaign tally again for 2020. Beginning on Labor Day we started putting together the below estimates for attendance at campaign events through Sunday, September 20, 2020.



Our ‘rally tally’ shows that after two weeks Sleepy Joe Biden is getting crushed and humiliated.



Since Labor day we count very few events for Biden and a very small number of attendees not campaign or press related. Some of Biden’s event have had no individuals present other than press or campaign related.

Here is a video of Biden entering his event last week in Minnesota – there’s literally no one there besides handlers and approved press:

Biden’s rally in Duluth Mn on September 18th. Under 50 people which includes media and Secret Service. The Media does not want you to see this. Please Retweet!! pic.twitter.com/9wuZ3Chaad — Greg Allen (@gregallen92) September 21, 2020

Here is a picture of President Trump’s event in Minnesota the same day as Biden’s:

WOW! Minnesota showed up for President Trump 🇺🇸 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/JEIqIhge4a — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 19, 2020

Below is the summary of events since Labor Day. President Trump spoke in front of an estimated 117,330 event goers while Biden has entertained an estimated 64 event goers.

There literally may be more Trump supporters protesting Biden events than Biden attendees at his events.

Scranton knows that @JoeBiden has sold them out for decades His policies have killed millions of factory jobs and precious unborn babies ‘Joe from Scranton’ has betrayed his hometown and his nation #BeijingBiden Scranton Is Trump country

MAGA 🇺🇸#CatholicsForTrump #BidenCNN pic.twitter.com/kSc8ErSJbc — Cath O’Neill (@cathponeill) September 17, 2020

Biden has not entertained a crowd greater than 30 people since Labor Day and probably no crowd greater than 100 since March. Don’t listen to the polls, the current race is not even close.



