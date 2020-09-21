https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/shady-actions-democrats-clearinghouse-actblue-china-funding-biden-campaign/

The Gateway Pundit reported on May 30th that the recent riots in Democrat-led cities around the country were coordinated and linked to domestic terrorists, foreign entities, and other radical groups and Marxists linked to the Democrat Party. Black Lives Matter (BLM) was one of these groups.





The Gateway Pundit was also the first to report that ActBlue was raising money using BLM as its front group.

The Daily Caller confirmed this and reported that BLM is not a non-profit organization and instead nonprofit organization (Thousand Currents) said it provides ‘fiduciary oversight, financial management, and other administrative services to BLM’.

Candice Owen reported on the BLM – ActBlue relationship and was targeted by a bogus fact-checker. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch jumped in and stated that the findings confirmed what we and Candice Owen reported:

Transparency? So if you want to make a tax-deductible charitable donation directly to Black Lives Matter, you can’t. You donate to Act Blue Charities. Act Blue Charities sends this money, allegedly, to another charity, Thousand Currents, which runs BLM as a “fiscal sponsorship.” — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 20, 2020

“Thousand Currents” is a supposedly non-profit organization and Susan Rosenberg served on its Board. Susan Rosenberg was a member of the Weather Underground terrorist group, which included Obama friend Bill Ayers. President Bill Clinton gave her a pardon on his last day in office.

Contributions to BLM are funneled through ActBlue, the major resource for Democrat donations, and then funneled to at least one organization ran by a member of a domestic terrorist group.

We know that ActBlue in Texas is paying, not only candidates, but thousands of other unidentified individuals. We question if these unidentified individuals are rioters paid for their attempts to destroy American cities.

Per FOX News half of all donations to ActBlue in 2019 came from untraceable, unemployed donors:

A preliminary computer analysis by the Take Back Action Fund, obtained exclusively by Fox News, has found that nearly half of all 2019 donations to ActBlue were made by people claiming to be unemployed. Action Fund President John Pudner questioned the veracity of those donations and called it a loophole that must be closed for the sake of election integrity. “After downloading hundreds of millions of [dollars in] donations to the Take Back Action Fund servers, we were shocked to see that almost half of the donations to ActBlue in 2019 claimed to be unemployed individuals,” he said. “The name of employers must be disclosed when making political donations, but more than 4.7 million donations came from people who claimed they did not have an employer. Those 4.7 million donations totaled $346 million ActBlue raised and sent to liberal causes.” The trend is continuing this year: An Action Fund examination of 2020 data from January through August showed an uptick in “unemployed” donations through ActBlue, to 50.1% this year.

Action Fund’s Pudner said:

“It is hard to believe that at a time when the U.S. unemployment rate was less than 4 percent, that unemployed people had $346 million dollars to send to ActBlue for liberal causes,” Pudner said, adding that “4.7 million donations from people without a job … raised serious concerns.”

According to Real Clear Politics, ActBlue cannot confirm if donations to its site are US or foreign donations:

“When Take Back Our Republic first pointed out in 2015 that foreign interests could potentially use gift cards to flood money in through ActBlue’s unverified credit card system, more than 100 members of Congress stopped using the system and 31 Democrats joined 52 Republicans in trying to outlaw the practice,” said John Pudner, president of Take Back Action Fund. “It took vendors only a few hours to change their setup to allow the banks to verify if donations were really from Americans,” Pudner added. “Unfortunately, as things turned harshly partisan after Trump’s election, ActBlue doubled down and moved more and more candidates onto an unverified system at a time when intelligence officials are warning that foreign interests want to impact who wins our elections. TBAF asks ActBlue to join the hundreds who have stopped using this system.”

Today we can report that ActBlue doesn’t even require a CVV Code for credit card payments of as little as $5 to their site.

When you make a $5 contribution to Biden’s campaign you are not required to enter your card’s CVV code.

Are most of Biden’s campaign contributions illegal?

Biden claims to have hauled in millions last month. Were these contributions made legally? Biden’s contribution site raises suspicions. Biden’s page does not require the cardholder to enter his CVV. The CVV reduces the incidents of fraud. The lack of a CVV code input field permits fraud to take place. A simple program could run tens of thousands of cards numbers with $50 donations through his site. Foreigners could easily donate.

President Trump’s site requires donors to enter their CVV:

If I were in the RNC, I would definitely cry foul and force Biden’s campaign to put in the CVV code requirement.

MOTO merchants (mail order telephone order, which includes online) are allowed to store the 16 digits for credit cards (under certain security constraints). They aren’t allowed to store the CVV.

This prevents a thief from obtaining credit card data and using it because if there is a security intrusion in the credit card vault of a merchant, fraudsters wouldn’t be able to steal the CVV. This makes card numbers useless – since you can’t use the 16 digits for “card present” transactions (the mag stripe contains more information) or for “card not present” transactions (since issuers would decline a CNP authorization request that wasn’t coming with a CVV).

Biden campaign can just load a set of cards with money and run them any time they want. Trump can’t because you have to enter the CVV. You can get prepaid debit cards online. You have a program that loads money onto the cards and makes contributions.

There is currently no way of knowing whether China, Iran, Russia, Middle East oil barons or others are donating to the Democrats which leads us to believe they probably are.

Is anything the Democrats do legit and why do Republicans and the Justice Department put up with this?

This should have been investigated months ago.



