Catherine Engelbrecht is the Founder and President of True The Vote the nation’s largest voters’ rights group.

The organization for over ten years now has been on the front lines of election fraud prevention by building action-oriented election integrity movements in key states, counties, and precincts. ‘True the Vote’ does not advocate for particular parties or candidates only for fair elections at all levels.

The voter rights organization was so successful that True the Vote and its founder Catherine Engelbrecht, were targeted by top federal government agencies including the IRS, DOJ, FBI, ATF, OSHA by the Obama regime. Under the Obama Administration, those agencies launched 23 audits, investigations, and inquiries, persistently attacking the patriotic group. Engelbrecht and her organization were harassed by the Obama IRS for months. The Obama IRS wanted to know Facebook posts, tweets and where Catherine intended to speak.

In June 2019, after nearly a decade-long battle against the IRS, True the Vote won a major decision in federal court and was awarded maximum attorney fees.

Engelbrecht told Breitbart News after the decision, “This is a huge victory for every American who thinks that they can’t go up against the government and get what they deserve.”

As you can imagine this year Democrats are pushing a full throttle assault against the American election system.

Our dearest right as a citizen in this great nation – our right to cast one vote per citizen — is under assault by the Marxist left.

We see already that they will stop at nothing to corrupt this system in their favor.

They are attempting a coup in plain sight on our election system.

This past weekend we spoke with Catherine Engelbrecht and she told us the first thing we can do to save the election for Donald Trump and America’s future in the next 44 days!

Catherine and True the Vote offered much needed advice to those Americans worried about this 2020 election.

Please watch this video!

And here are two important takes:

** First of all you must understand that unlike other years the 2020 election will NOT END on Election Day on November 3rd!

** And secondly — CHOOSE IN RIGHT NOW! Go to True the Vote and find our local election official offices. VOLUNTEER TODAY! True the Vote has the complete county list on who to call, what to say. This year just voting IS NOT ENOUGH!

Catherine Engelbrecht: “We need everyone who can serve, to serve!”

We will continue our discussion with Catherine in the coming days so that the Trump Army is prepared for the corruption the left is planning for November.

