New Yorkers reportedly painted a massive mural on a street in Brooklyn on Saturday to voice their displeasure with top Democrat leaders in the state.

The mural specifically targeted New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio with the following message: “F*** Cuomo And De Blasio.”

“The not-so-subtle shout-out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio went up around 1 a.m. Saturday on North 15th Street between Wythe Avenue and Banker Street in Williamsburg, during the waning hours of an annual block party which this year doubled as a ‘small business owner protest,’” The New York Post reported. “The all-caps, block-length message was in the style of city-sanctioned projects reading ‘Black Lives Matter’ that sprang up during the summer’s fierce protests over police bias and racial injustice — including one outside Manhattan’s Trump Tower, which has become a vandalism magnet.”

“A few partygoers got the idea to paint in huge [letters, using] yellow paint with rollers on North 15th, ‘F–k Cuomo and de Blasio,’” a person told The New York Post. “The party continued. Everyone took photos. It was a big hit. The crowds cheered, even the cops chuckled.”

