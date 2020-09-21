https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-nomination-senate-mcconnell/2020/09/21/id/987976

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News on Monday that “Democrats are running two big gambles in the way they are responding” to the Republican push to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“In 2016, it was Justice Ginsburg who said it was totally appropriate for a president to nominate and the Senate to confirm a justice during an election year so … Republicans can go around and quote Justice Ginsburg’s own statements from four years ago,” Gingrich said on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning.

He added that Democrats face “two challenges,” the first being that they “are going to get more radical” and “more frantic” in response to the fight.

“You are going to see more crowds showing up at senators’ houses and trying to intimidate people, you’re going to talk about packing the court in the future,” Gingrich said. “There will be sort of a frenzy because the truth is that they’re powerless.”

He continued, “if the president nominates the people that we’re looking at, they are people of faith and the Democrats have to be very careful when they have somebody like [California Sen.] Kamala Harris who is … as openly anti-Catholic as she is to not get involved in an anti-religious thing.”

Gingrich said, “the real question is can Mitch McConnell find 50 votes?”

He added, “If he can, there is nothing the Democrats can do to stop a justice from being approved.”

