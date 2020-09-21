https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/now-broom-riding-pelosi-wants-impeach/

In my op-ed titled, “Trump is not conservative, he’s a pragmatist” (Jan. 19, 2016), I wrote:

“You may not like Donald Trump, but I suspect that the reason people do not like him is because: 1) he is antithetical to the ‘good old boy’ method of brokering backroom deals that fatten the coffers of politicians; 2) they are unaccustomed to hearing a candidate speak who is unencumbered by the financial shackles of those who own them vis-à-vis donations; 3) he is someone who is free of idiomatic political ideology; and 4) he is someone who understands that it takes more than hollow promises and political correctness to make America great again. … Listening to Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders talk about fixing America is like listening to two lunatics trying to ‘out crazy’ one another.”

With that said, the Democratic Party is loaded with miserable, contumacious, contentious, Erebusic harridans. Then there is Nancy Pelosi: a broom-rider who needs no introduction.

Pelosi is insulted at being expected to abide by the same rules/edicts as we commoners; after all, her hair salon visits are important. I could be sarcastic and say she is further aggrieved because the Halloween door-to-door costume events in her district have been canceled, which means she will be unable to showoff her latest ensemble, complete with pointed hat and facial contortions.

However, what has her really exercised at is that President Trump now has the duty to place a third justice on the Supreme Court of The United States.

TRENDING: Man allegedly tries to rob a cab driver at gunpoint, ends up getting shot with own firearm

Pelosi’s record as speaker of the House is challenged for its ineffectiveness only by her 42-year record of being in Congress. But truth and substance are not qualities Democrats are best known for, and that is particularly true of Pelosi.

Pelosi has not worked for the American people and she certainly has done less than nothing for her district in San Francisco. Under her 42-year tenure in Congress, her voting district has been turned into a place of filthy squalor, drug-needles, public defecation, homeless sidewalk unclaves, astronomical rental prices, and business-owners held hostage and violated by the homeless and scavengers. Don’t take my word for it. Talk to people who live there. Talk, as I have, to business-owners trying to do business there.

Yet, in the face of this unprecedented deterioration and nationwide domestic-terrorism causing billions of dollars in property damage, loss of businesses and murder, Pelosi is somehow convinced that the most important thing the country needs is another sham impeachment attempt by the party and Congress she leads.

Congress is a lot of things, most of them demonstrably bad, but not even Pelosi-led Democrats get to subvert the Constitution 100% of the time.

Article II of the Constitution unquestionably grants the president the responsibility to appoint justices to SCOTUS via the process of “Advice and Consent of the Senate.” Ergo, I demand Pelosi explain to We the People exactly what impeachable offense President Trump has committed. And, if as we already know, her threats and plans to attempt impeachment again is a political trick intended to prevent President Trump from fulfilling his constitutional responsibility, then it’s Pelosi who should suffer the harshest penalties available for such unmitigated constitutional malfeasance.

Impeachment is reserved for the most egregious acts of breaking the law a president can commit. Fortunately for us, and most unfortunate for Pelosi, appointing a justice to SCOTUS doesn’t fall under such an offense.

The Constitution doesn’t ask whether or not Pelosi or those like her approve. It dictates that the sitting president of either party has the responsibility to appoint justices to SCOTUS to fill vacancies – period, end of story.

President Trump has a record of accomplishment that’s second to none who have held said office. The Middle East peace treaty he’s responsible for bringing to fruition is by itself more than anything the Pelosi-led Congress has achieved in the past 12 years. And, Pelosi calls this historic event “a distraction“?

We had to pass the abomination Obamacare to find out what was in it. And, now this miserable person is making the media rounds threatening impeachment of the president for doing his job?

Politics viewed through the lens of pernicious Machiavellians like Pelosi is about fomenting emotions, feelings and hatred for propriety. Democrats are without substantive plans for America.

The Pelosi-led Democrats haven’t brought jobs back to America. They’re not responsible for the lowest unemployment numbers for all Americans; they’re not responsible for energy independence. Pelosi-led Democrats aren’t responsible for giving disenfranchised households with school-age children the opportunity for a better, safer education by going to the school of their choice. Pelosi-led Democrats have done nothing for veterans’ health and health care. But President Trump has.

President Trump has been successful in providing economic freedom and employment; Pelosi-led Democrats offer immiseration and government dependence vis-à-vis fatally high unemployment, cheap unskilled labor, food stamps, free college and free Medicare for all, including illegal aliens. But they don’t offer a viable plan to pay for the free programs.

With this SCOTUS pick, the president has the opportunity to swing the Court back to constitutionalism for decades to come. Like Trump or not, and I absolutely love this president, he has kept his word.

Order Mychal Massie’s new book, “I Feel the Presence of the Lord,” a collection of devotions intended to encourage the reader to seek and see the Lord in every aspect of life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

