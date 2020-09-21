https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nypd-tibetan-new-yorkers-spying/2020/09/21/id/988025

A New York police officer has been charged with spying on Tibetan New Yorkers on behalf of the Chinese government.

Baimadajie Angwang, 33, is accused of acting as an illegal agent “at the direction and control” of Chinese government officials at the New York consulate, according to a criminal complaint.

Angwang used his position as a community affairs officer in the 11th Precinct in Queens to help consulate officials connect with leaders at the police department, according to the complaint.

Angwant is also a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves at Fort Dix in New Jersey, The Hill reported.

“None of these activities falls within the scope of Angwang’s official duties and responsibilities with either the NYPD or the USAR,” the complaint read.

Angwang is a naturalized American citizen who immigrated from the People’s Republic of China. He claimed asylum for persecution over his own Tibetan ethnicity.

According to the complaint, he communicated with a Chinese official as early as 2014 before again connecting in 2018 with another consulate official.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Angwang “violated every oath he took in this country. One to the United States, another to the U.S. Army, and a third to this Police Department. From the earliest stages of this investigation, the NYPD’s Intelligence and Internal Affairs bureaus worked closely with the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division to make sure this individual would be brought to justice.”

Angwang faces a maximum of 55 years in prison if convicted.

