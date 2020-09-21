https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517472-ocasio-cortez-hits-back-at-marjorie-taylor-greene-over-dumb-blonde-joke-on

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez to voters: Tell McConnell ‘he is playing with fire’ with Ginsburg’s seat Lawmakers fear voter backlash over failure to reach COVID-19 relief deal Why Democrats must confront extreme left wing incitement to violence MORE (D-N.Y.) hit back at Georgia House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday after the Republican mockingly thanked the congresswoman for putting an end to “dumb blonde” jokes.

“Don’t worry Mrs. Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to a tweet from Greene.

Greene, who has openly promoted the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, had tweeted that “as a blonde woman” she would like to “thank” the freshman lawmaker because “she has single handily put an end to all ‘dumb blonde’ jokes.”

“Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice!” Greene added.

Ocasio-Cortez corrected Greene’s spelling in her tweet hitting back, wishing the Georgia hopeful luck when she’s “writing legislation.”

Don’t worry Mrs. Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better. You seem to have some trouble spelling your own insults correctly. Next time try “single-handedly,” it’ll work better. Good luck writing legislation! https://t.co/y33JXVfxDc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 21, 2020

Greene won the Republican nomination for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District last month, sparking controversy because of her public support for the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, which posits that President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll Trump dismisses climate change role in fires, says Newsom needs to manage forest better Jimmy Kimmel hits Trump for rallies while hosting Emmy Awards MORE and his allies are working together to expose and arrest an underground cabal of global elite who control the government and run child sex trafficking rings.

The long-shot Democratic candidate in the race, Kevin Van Ausdal, earlier this month said he would be ending his campaign since he is leaving the state.

