https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pelosi-electionday-democrats/2020/09/21/id/987906

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a new podcast that the Democrats would keep the House and win the Senate and the White House if the election were today.

During a lengthy conversation with journalist Kara Swisher for the “Sway” podcast, Pelosi was asked about President Donald Trump’s win in 2016 and her prediction at the time that Democrat Hillary Clinton would claim victory and become president.

“He’s so disgusting personally, and it was just really hard to see how the American people would vote for someone who said what he said about women. Said what he said about some of the leaders in our country and the rest. My misjudgment about what the public was willing to fall for,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi then made her bold prediction regarding both chambers on Capitol Hill and Democrat Joe Biden, who is running against Trump.

“I think [Biden] will win, but we’re gonna make sure that he wins. Let me just say it this way … if the election were held today, we would win it all. We would not only hold the House, but increase our numbers. We would win the Senate, governorships, state government, all that. And we would win the Electoral College.

“The election is not today. So we have to put one good day in front of another. No underutilized resources, no wasted time, and no regrets the day after the election.”

She added, “I laugh at my stupidity in thinking that this man could not be elected because he said terrible things. Well, I guess that’s OK with some people. But the fact is, we have to have much more clarity about what we are doing for those kitchen table issues: job security, pension security, healthcare, healthcare, healthcare.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

