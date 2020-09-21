https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-promotes-conspiracy-theory-over-gop-filling-scotus-seat-theyre-coming-after-your-children

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, promoted an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory on Monday night, claiming without evidence that the Republican Party was “coming after” viewers’ children by fulfilling their constitutional duty in holding hearings to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

WATCH:

