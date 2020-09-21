https://www.outkick.com/maurkice-pouncey-helmet-police-eric-kelly/

In the Steelers’ game against the Broncos, Maurkice Pouncey honored Eric Kelly on the back of his helmet. Kelly was one of the officers killed in the 2009 Stanton Heights shooting.

Maurkice Pouncey honors fallen police officer Eric Kelly for Steelers game against Broncos https://t.co/1OClG9t76F pic.twitter.com/FT5WC5jFa9 — 🗣️dubvLIVE.com🇺🇲➡️🌎🔊 (@dubvNOW) September 20, 2020

Last week, Pouncey took issue with the team’s support of Antwon Rose Jr.

After learning the man’s role in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh, Pouncey said he would no longer wear the name on his helmet.

It was reported earlier the Steelers did not have to wear Rose’s name this afternoon.

Props, again, to Pouncey. If the NFL and its players are going to honor victims, it must include our police officers.

