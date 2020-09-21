https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-police-operation-in-st-hubert-qc-relating-to-suspect-who-sent-president-trump-poisonous-letter

Quebec RCMP confirm that there is an ongoing police operation taking place on Vauquelin Blvd. in St-Hubert, Quebec. The operation is related to the recent contaminated letters sent to the White House.

The suspect in the ricin-letter case was taken into custody this morning, she is a native of St-Hubert. According to the Daily Mail, the woman was arrested trying to enter the US from Canada at a New York state border crossing. According to a law enforcement official, she was allegedly armed with a gun when detained.

The Quebec RCMP’S Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team (CBRNE) are leading the operation. Police and Fire teams from Longueil, Quebec are also on the scene. There is no word on whether the operation is taking place at the woman’s residence.

There are no further details about the suspect at this time but she is expected to face charges from Washington DC prosecutors.

