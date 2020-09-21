https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-police-operation-in-st-hubert-qc-relating-to-suspect-who-sent-president-trump-poisonous-letter

Quebec RCMP confirm that there is an ongoing police operation taking place on Vauquelin Blvd. in St-Hubert, Quebec. The operation is related to the recent contaminated letters sent to the White House.

Ongoing police operation on Vauquelin blvd in St-Hubert, related to the contaminated letter sent to the White House. More details to come. A media relations officer is on site to answer questions. #rcmp pic.twitter.com/Ms4uQakYBo — Quebec RCMP (@rcmpqc) September 21, 2020

The suspect in the ricin-letter case was taken into custody this morning, she is a native of St-Hubert. According to the Daily Mail, the woman was arrested trying to enter the US from Canada at a New York state border crossing. According to a law enforcement official, she was allegedly armed with a gun when detained.

The Quebec RCMP’S Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team (CBRNE) are leading the operation. Police and Fire teams from Longueil, Quebec are also on the scene. There is no word on whether the operation is taking place at the woman’s residence.

Our Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team (CBRNE) is leading the operation. Police and Fire teams from Longueuil are also on site. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure public safety. — Quebec RCMP (@rcmpqc) September 21, 2020

There are no further details about the suspect at this time but she is expected to face charges from Washington DC prosecutors.