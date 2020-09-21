https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/president-trumps-comments-counting-federal-court-system-november-3rd-freaking-democrats-especially-since-ginsburgs-death/

Far left Politico reported:

President Donald Trump signaled Saturday night that he expects federal judges to play a key role in achieving a definitive result within hours of the polls closing on Election Day.

“We’re going to have a victory on November 3rd the likes of which you’ve never seen,” Trump told a rally in Fayetteville, N.C. “Now, we’re counting on the federal court system to make it so that we can actually have an evening where we know who wins. Not where the votes are going to be counted a week later or two weeks later.”

It wasn’t entirely clear whether Trump was urging or anticipating a more prominent role for the courts in election issues in the wake of Ginsburg’s death. He has been immersed in discussions about the judiciary recently as he released a list of possible Supreme Court nominees last week and after the liberal icon passed away Friday evening.