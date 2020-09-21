https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/president-trumps-comments-counting-federal-court-system-november-3rd-freaking-democrats-especially-since-ginsburgs-death/
Maybe President Trump gave the citizens of the United States an indication on how he plans to stop the Democrats from stealing the 2020 election. No wonder Democrats are screaming and howling about not filling the Ginsburg seat.
President Donald Trump signaled Saturday night that he expects federal judges to play a key role in achieving a definitive result within hours of the polls closing on Election Day.
“We’re going to have a victory on November 3rd the likes of which you’ve never seen,” Trump told a rally in Fayetteville, N.C. “Now, we’re counting on the federal court system to make it so that we can actually have an evening where we know who wins. Not where the votes are going to be counted a week later or two weeks later.”
TRENDING: FBI Agent Who Uncovered Weiner Laptop with Hillary’s Emails says FBI Leadership Told Him to Erase All of His Findings
It wasn’t entirely clear whether Trump was urging or anticipating a more prominent role for the courts in election issues in the wake of Ginsburg’s death. He has been immersed in discussions about the judiciary recently as he released a list of possible Supreme Court nominees last week and after the liberal icon passed away Friday evening.
The President’s words are freaking Democrats out:
I mean https://t.co/zWrGNsjJbh pic.twitter.com/2kHQTcGkDx
— Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) September 20, 2020
Of course the 2020 election all comes down to the courts. The Democrats felt they had the upper hand in the 2020 election before Ginsburg’s death. Chief Justice Roberts turned into a lunatic after his opinions on Obamacare. The Democrats felt they had their four liberal votes and Chief Roberts’s vote. The liberal judges like Ginsburg always argued based on their position, not the Constitution. But with a new judge, the courts will be four lunatics against five conservative votes.
This is why the Democrats are freaking.