(CNBC) — Despite stacked odds, the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards went off without a hitch Sunday night.

Still, the show, produced by ABC and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, wasn’t able to overcome all of the obstacles put in its path by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In early estimates from Nielsen Monday, it appears the event saw the lowest viewership of any Emmy ceremony in the Television Academy’s history, drawing only 5.1 million total viewers. That’s a 14% drop in viewership compared with last year’s hostless event.

