https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rbgs-own-words-haunt-her-supposed-final-wish/
RBG: “The President is elected for 4 years not 3 years, so the powers that he has in year 3 continue into year 4. Maybe some members of the Senate will wake up & appreciate that that’s how it should be.” pic.twitter.com/xU2GucJwNk
— Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 21, 2020
