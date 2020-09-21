https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/record-low-tv-ratings-for-emmy-awards-jimmy-kimmel-massive-fail/
Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmy Awards plummets to record low ratings
Record Low 6.1 Million Viewers
Sunday’s 72nd Emmy Awards drew 6.1 million total viewers on ABC, a new low for the annual awards show. The overall audience for these Emmys, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, declined 29% from last year and 33% among adults 18-49 from the previous all-time low. Last year was the first time the Emmys ever went below 7 million viewers. Based on this year’s results, that may one day seem like a Mount Everest.