https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Rep-DougCollins-abortion-Amazon-StaceyAbrams/2020/09/21/id/987940

GOP Rep. Doug Collins took aim at Hollywood’s “pro-abortion agenda” and called out Amazon for its recent release of Stacey Abrams’ new documentary on social media on Monday, Newsweek reports.

The Georgia lawmaker’s tweets come on the heels of a weekend tweet he wrote about the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s support for legal abortion access.

“RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws,” Collins tweeted shortly after Ginsburg’s death was announced. “With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live.”

He continued to share his anti-abortion stance on social media on Monday when he accused Hollywood of being “anti-family” and having a “pro-abortion agenda.”

“Some say there’s not an anti-family, pro-abortion agenda in Hollywood? Amazon has made the fawning Stacey Abrams documentary their default video for millions of users logging into the platform,” Collins tweeted.

Amazon has been promoting Abrams’ documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” which is about voter suppression, since its release on Amazon Prime on Friday, according to Newsweek.

Collins called the television and film industry a “moral cesspool” that promotes “anti-American views.”

“As conservatives we should demand from Amazon that pro-life movies such as ‘Unplanned’ get the same front page treatment as the pro-abortion, anti-family Stacey Abrams documentary,” he continued.

“Unplanned” is a scripted movie based on former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Jonson’s memoir. Johnson was a featured speaker at the Republican National Convention last month where she spoke about becoming an anti-abortion activist.

Collins is currently campaigning for a Senate seat ahead of Georgia’s special election this November.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

