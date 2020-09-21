https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-lawsuit-demands-all-epstein-flight-logs-be-made-public-jeffrey-epsteins-friends-panicking

A new lawsuit, filed by the Attorney General of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Denise George, demands that flight logs from Jeffrey Epstein’s four helicopters and three planes be made public, sparking “panic” among the late socialite’s famous friends, according to reports from the UK’s Mirror and Daily Mail.

“The Attorney General for the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, has demanded logs for his four helicopters and three planes, from 1998 to his suicide last year,” the Mirror reported Monday. “Denise George has filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, alleging 22 counts, including aggravated rape, child abuse and neglect, human trafficking, forced labour and prostitution.”

“As well as the passenger lists, Ms. George is seeking any ‘complaints or reports of potentially suspicious conduct’ and any personal notes the pilots made,” the outlet noted.

George is also seeking names of possible witnesses who may have interacted with Epstein, his guests, his pilots, or other members of his household staff during Epstein’s visits to the islands, as well as “observers” who may have interacted with Epstein’s passengers — both his famous friends and the women Epstein is accused of trafficking for sex.

In 2009, subpoenaed records from just one of Epstein’s private plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” broke open the case against the Manhattan socialite. Those logs revealed the names of some of Epstein’s most famous travel companions, including former president Bill Clinton and the United Kingdom’s Prince Andrew.

Lawyers for Epstein’s alleged victims, though, believe those records are just the “tip of the iceberg” and note that the 2009 document cache did not include flight logs from Epstein’s “chief pilot Larry Visoki who had flown Epstein for more than 25 years,” or logs from at least seven other aircraft.

Epstein, of course, committed suicide in jail last year while being held pending trial on a second round of sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations. He had already been convicted on several counts of sex trafficking stemming from his years allegedly operating a global sex ring with his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is now facing a host of similar charges.

All eyes are fixed, particularly, on Prince Andrew, who is under intense pressure to speak with American authorities about his friendship with Epstein and his role, if any, in Epstein’s enterprises.

Last week, a former Epstein private chef, Adam Lang, opened up to the FBI about his relationship with Epstein, the New York Post reports. Lang may have offered information about Prince Andrew; “Lang was on three flights with Epstein and Andrew — two in February 1999 and one in May 2000,” according to the Post.

“The chef, 52, offered to talk with FBI investigators after he received a plea from Virginia Guiffre, who has accused British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging for her to have sex with the disgraced royal when she was only 17,” the outlet noted. “Andrew vehemently denies the allegations.”

