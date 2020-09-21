https://hannity.com/media-room/reversal-cdc-removes-guidelines-saying-coronavirus-can-spread-from-tiny-air-particles/

As flu season quickly approaches, the fear of combatting two ultra-contagious viruses simultaneously is rising. Yet, how will we handle the double-hitter if the Center for Disease Control is still unsure about COVID-19?

The CDC has pulled its updated guidance that the coronavirus can be transmitted through the air and can travel beyond 6 feet, claiming that a “draft version” was mistakenly posted on its website.

“It is possible that COVID-19 may spread through the droplets and airborne particles that are formed when a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes, sings, talks or breathes,” the CDC said in an update posted Friday.

For months, the CDC has said that the disease is mainly transmitted between people in close proximity through the transfer of large droplets; however, last week they stated that tiny particles, known as aerosols, could transmit the virus, according to the New York Post.

To make matters worse, after adding this key information last week, the agency reversed, claiming it to be an error. The agency is rigorously working on updating its recommendations about airborne transmission of the deadly virus, and “once this process has been completed, the updated language will be posted,” a CDC spokesman told the New York Post.

This mistake further fuels concern that the CDC is facing increased pressure from the White House to encourage the reopening of schools and businesses, as well as to reduce testing. Schools around the country remain closed, forcing students to participate in remote learning, which continues to be a widely debated topic in Washington.

“I think the statement on airborne transmission that was briefly available on the CDC website was correct,” said Linsey Marr, a Virginia Tech professor and expert on airborne transmission of viruses, via the New York Post. “I hope that they are just refining the language and that they’re planning to put it back up there.”

Because much of the details of the virus remain unknown, it is difficult to advise the population on the best ways to avoid transmission. This is not the first time the CDC has reversed a previously made recommendation. Last week, the CDC reversed the recommendation that anyone in close contact with a positive coronavirus patient doesn’t have to get tested, so long as they are asymptomatic.

As we head into the colder months and the uncharted territory of flu season mixed with a global pandemic, the CDC will be faced with a whole new set of challenges.

