Minneapolis communists from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization claim credit for “sparking” recent riots that spread to more than 40 states. Freedom Road supports the Communist Party of China. And FRSO supports the communist mass murderers Mao and Stalin.

The investigative research group

Steff Yorek and her lesbian lover and Marxist activist Jess Sundin.

The allied pro-China communists spread protests to many other cities across the nation.

The ensuing riots damaged or destroyed 1,500 businesses in Minneapolis.

The riots have caused at least $1 billion in damages across the country.

When will the Communist Party of China’s America supporters be brought to justice?

