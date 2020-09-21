https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2910134-report-carroll-shanahan-fangio-fined-100k-by-nfl-for-not-wearing-masks

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The NFL fined three head coaches for failing to properly follow league policies regarding the use of face masks on the sideline, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan each received a $100,000 fine. Their respective teams were hit with $250,000 penalties, as well.

On Sept. 14, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared a memo from Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, that reiterated the requirement for those on the sidelines to wear face coverings. Vincent referenced possible fines for those in violation:

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote how the memo came after “multiple examples of coaches pulling their masks down from time to time (like Rams coach Sean McVay) and/or individuals wearing masks that didn’t completely cover their noses and mouths” in Week 1 of the regular season.

Following news of the fines, Florio posited New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden might be facing similar action since they were shown without face coverings during Monday’s game.

Making coaches pay six figures is one way to attempt to get them in line.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained how the right kind of face coverings can help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.