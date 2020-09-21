https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nominee-ruth-bader-ginsburg-rbg-rhino/2020/09/21/id/988063

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, still remains undecided about whether a Supreme Court nominee should be confirmed before the November election.

Romney told reporters Monday he will talk to fellow Republicans on Tuesday at a closed-door lunch.

“Until then, I’m going to be waiting to get a chance to speak to those colleagues,” Romney said.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate will vote on a nominee before the year ends.

“We’re going to move ahead with the nomination,” McConnell said.

Republicans control 53 votes and can only lose four GOP members on the road to confirming a nominee. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine seem to be opposed to a nominee, claiming the election is too close and voters should be able to weigh in Nov. 3.

Some think Romney will also opt to reject choosing a nominee before the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

