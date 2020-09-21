https://thehill.com/homenews/media/517408-rush-limbaugh-encourages-senate-to-skip-hearings-for-trumps-scotus-nominee

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh urged Senate Republicans to skip the confirmation hearing process for President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll Trump dismisses climate change role in fires, says Newsom needs to manage forest better Jimmy Kimmel hits Trump for rallies while hosting Emmy Awards MORE‘s soon-to-be announced Supreme Court nominee and head straight to a floor vote.

“I want the Judiciary Committee — that could be great if it were skipped,” Limbaugh said Monday on his daily radio program. “We don’t need to open that up for whatever length of time, so that whoever this nominee is can be Kavanaugh’d, or Borked, or Thomas’d. Because that’s what it’s going to be, especially when it’s not even required.”

Rush Limbaugh calls for Trump’s Supreme Court nomination to skip the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings and go straight to a floor vote pic.twitter.com/4jc33X3D0W — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 21, 2020

Limbaugh was referring to Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughMcConnell locks down key GOP votes in Supreme Court fight Names to watch as Trump picks Ginsburg replacement on Supreme Court Battle lines drawn on precedent in Supreme Court fight MORE and Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasNames to watch as Trump picks Ginsburg replacement on Supreme Court READ: Supreme Court justices mourn death of Ginsburg, ‘an American hero’ READ: Supreme Court justices offer tributes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg MORE, who were confirmed in controversial hearings, and fellow conservative Robert Bork, who was not confirmed to the court.

President Trump is poised to nominate a new justice to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgRegina King accepts Emmy wearing Breonna Taylor shirt, urges viewers to vote Ocasio-Cortez to voters: Tell McConnell ‘he is playing with fire’ with Ginsburg’s seat Mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg pops up blocks away from White House MORE, who died Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOcasio-Cortez to voters: Tell McConnell ‘he is playing with fire’ with Ginsburg’s seat McConnell locks down key GOP votes in Supreme Court fight Video shows NYC subway station renamed after Ruth Bader Ginsburg MORE (R-Ky.) said the Senate would move quickly to consider a Trump nominee.

Democrats argue the decision on a Ginsburg replacement should wait until after the election, noting that Republicans made that argument when they refused to vote on President Obama’s pick to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016.

Two GOP senators, Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMcConnell locks down key GOP votes in Supreme Court fight Most Americans think winner of election should pick next Supreme Court justice: poll Murkowski: Supreme Court nominee should not be taken up before election MORE of Maine and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiMcConnell locks down key GOP votes in Supreme Court fight Most Americans think winner of election should pick next Supreme Court justice: poll Murkowski: Supreme Court nominee should not be taken up before election MORE of Alaska, have said the vote should not take place until after the election. Four GOP senators would need to oppose an earlier vote or McConnell would have the support to go forward.

