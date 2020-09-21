https://www.theepochtimes.com/ruth-bader-ginsburg-to-lie-in-repose-at-supreme-court-this-week_3508441.html

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the court’s building in Washington this week.

Ginsburg died at age 87 on Sept. 18 from cancer complications.

Ginsburg will lie in repose on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, the court said in a statement on Monday.

Her casket is scheduled to arrive in front of the court just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A private ceremony will take place, attended by Ginsburg’s family, close friends, and fellow judges.

Following the private ceremony, she will lie in repose outside, under the portico at the top of the front steps of the building.

Some of Ginsburg’s former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps as the casket arrives. Supreme Court police officers will serve as pallbearers.

The remaining eight justices will remain inside the Great Hall where the casket will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, a loan from the court by Congress for the ceremony.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the 2020 DVF Awards in Washington on Feb. 19, 2020. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF)

The Supreme Court in Washington on March 10, 2020. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

Standing from left: Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Seated from left to right, bottom row: Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Associate Justice Samuel Alito. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

A portrait of Ginsburg completed by Constance Beaty will be on display in the hall.

Members of the public can pay their respects from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Ginsburg will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

“Justice Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children. Every family in America benefited from her brilliant legacy and courage. Her opinions have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal,” Pelosi said in a statement.

A private interment service is slated to take place next week at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, which borders Washington.

President Donald Trump plans to nominate Ginsburg’s replacement on Friday or Saturday.

