President Donald Trump has a “very deep bench” of women to choose from as a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the Supreme Court, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Newsmax TV on Monday.

Blackburn, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee that will consider any nominee put forth by Trump, cited Notre Dame Law School Professor and Judge Amy Coney Barrett from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit and Barbara Lagoa from the 11th Circuit as just two of the potential women the president has to consider.

“There is a very deep bench…(it’s) full of women who have proven themselves and have shown that they are extremely capable to be a jurist who is fair, who is a constitutionalist, who believes in the rule of law and shows respect for the rule of law,” Blackburn said on “Greg Kelly Reports.”

Blackburn said Barrett met Monday with Trump, who has said he will select his choice to replace Ginsburg by Friday or Saturday.

Barrett, 48, spent a year as a clerk to then Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and has taught constitutional law, civil procedure, evidence, constitutional theory seminar and statutory interpretation seminar.

“Amy Coney Barrett has a terrific story. Her life story is very compelling,” Blackburn said. “Her work on the circuit court is very powerful. She is someone who is going to get consideration.”

Blackburn also had high praise for Lagoa, 52, the first Hispanic woman on the Florida Supreme Court.

“She has an amazing story: immigrant parents and I think she also is a top contender for this,” Blackburn said.

