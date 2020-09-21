https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/senate-report-accuse-joe-biden-conflict-interest-ukraine/

A report from a Senate committee that has been investigating Joe Biden and his “conflict of interest” regarding his oversight of Ukraine policy as vice president likely will be released this week.

The Hill said the report is expected to address Hunter Biden’s multi-million dollar employment arrangement with Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that was under investigation for corruption during that time.

The report by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will argue that Hunter Biden’s lucrative deal impacted his father’s Ukraine policy and “created a conflict of interest.”

“I think it’s time for the American people to see what we’ve got,” said Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Joe Biden is on video boasting that he pressured the Ukrainian president to fire the country’s top prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma at the time. Biden said he warned Ukraine that the U.S. would withhold a $1 billion loan guarantee if Shokin was not removed.

“What our investigations are uncovering, I think, will reveal this is not somebody we should be electing president of the United States,” Johnson told a Wisconsin radio station.

Separately, the senators are reviewing the FBI’s Russia probe, the “unmasking” of Trump officials during the waning days of the Obama administration and leaks from intel sources early in the Trump administration.

A spokesman for Joe Biden’s campaign told the Hill that the Senate investigation of the Bidens was “malfeasance.”

ZeroHedge noted the Bidens have denied any wrongdoing, however, depositions from former Ukrainian officials and leaked recordings of phone calls between Joe Biden and former Ukrainian President Petro Proroshenko “have painted a picture of textbook corruption.”

Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach was sanctioned by the Treasury Department for allegedly spreading disinformation to undermine the former vice president when he leaked several recordings of “voices similar to Poroshenko and Biden” discussing the quid-pro-quo.

Investigative reporter John Solomon at Just the News said Democrats “won’t be able to easily dismiss the concerns politically because Obama-era State Department officials have admitted in testimony that the Bidens’ behavior created the appearance of a conflict of interest that directly undercut U.S. efforts to fight endemic corruption in Ukraine.”

JTN noted the bigger question is whether U.S. officials “turned a blind eye to red flags” about the conflict of interest while Obama was president.

JTN reported it obtained records showing Burisma paid a $7 million bribe to Ukrainian officials in an effort to make the corruption investigation go away.

“The concerns about Hunter Biden’s far-reaching global business deals didn’t stop with State, either. Suspicious Activity Reports that the U.S. Treasury Department provided the Senate panels are expected to show that several foreign transactions flowing into firms connected to Hunter Biden were flagged by the department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network as suspicious,” JTN reported.

