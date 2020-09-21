https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/senator-lindsey-graham-got-votes-confirm-justice-floor-senate-election-video/

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joined Sean Hannity on Monday night.

During their discussion Graham said the Republicans have 50 votes to confirm the next Supreme Court Justice on the floor of the US Senate before the November election!

Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) announced Monday he would vote for a GOP nominee before the election. Senator Grassley from Iowa also said he would vote for a Trump nominee for the highest court.

Senator Graham: “We’ve got the votes to confirm the Justice on the floor of the Senate BEFORE the election & that’s what is coming.”

Via The Columbia Bugle:

Senator Lindsey Graham Announcing On Hannity That They Have The Votes For Trump’s SCOTUS Pick “We’ve got the votes to confirm the Justice on the floor of the Senate BEFORE the election & that’s what is coming.” pic.twitter.com/L1Nwr1wBjd — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 22, 2020

More from Charlie Kirk:

BREAKING: According to Lindsey Graham, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee “We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election. That’s what’s coming.” FILL. THE. SEAT. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 22, 2020

