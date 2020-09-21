https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chicago-shootings-crossfire-usps/2020/09/21/id/988004

After Chicago’s postal workers have been shot on the job in violent neighborhoods, postal workers are threatening to stop delivering mail, the New York Post reported Monday.

The latest incident involved a 24-year-old woman postal worker critically injured after being shot multiple times Sept. 10, getting caught in crossfire of a drive-by shooting at 91st Street and Ellis Avenue, per the report.

She was the second mail carrier hit by crossfire on that route, according to Chicago’s WSL-TV.

“Any letter carrier who does not feel safe in any one of these communities then they are not to deliver mail and customers have to pick up their mail,” National Association of Letter Carriers’ Mack Julion, per the report. “We are not going to have another situation where the letter carrier is shot down.”

The woman remains hospitalized and the U.S. Postal Service Inspection’s Chicago Division is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooting suspect.

