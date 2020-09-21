https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/21/shorter-wapo-scotus-hot-take-republicans-have-used-the-constitution-to-pounce-on-democrats/

Before the 2016 election, the media and pundits were often fond of pointing out that they thought Trump had “no path to 270 electoral votes.”

After it turned out to be Hillary Clinton who had no path to 270, there was a sudden shift to the meaningless “popular vote” and suddenly the Electoral College was something that needed to be scrapped.

About four years later, and with another Supreme Court seat open, here’s the Washington Post reporting that Republicans have somehow weaponized the Constitution:

So basically: Republicans are using the Constitution to pounce on Democrats!

That becomes clearer every day.

Protecting the minority from the majority is of the utmost importance… unless it isn’t.

Would this be a good time to remind Democrats and the Post that Obama once correctly reminded everybody that “elections have consequences”?

