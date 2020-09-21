https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sorry-jake-tapper-you-lose/

Mike Pence chief of staff Marc Short tussles with Jake Tapper

“It’s a pretty easy historical precedent,” Short responded. “Of those 29 I laid out for you, there are 19 of those vacancies that happened when the majority party was the same party of the president. Of those 19, nine out of 10 were confirmed before election day, and another eight out of nine after election day in the lame duck period, including John Marshall.”

“Take the separate scenario in which the party in control in the Senate is a different party than the president,” he continued. “There are 10 such vacancies. Only one out of 10 was filled before election day, and you have to go back to the 1880’s to find that example under Grover Cleveland’s presidency. So actually the historical precedent is pretty clear. When you have a party in power in the Senate whose job it is to advise and consent and confirm the president’s nominee, it continually has shown historically that that is the job of the Senate to confirm the president’s nomination, and history shows it’s the president’s obligation to make a nomination.”

“Jake, I reject the notion as hypocrisy,” Short replied. “Historical precedent is when your party’s in power, and consistently going back to George Washington, the party has continued to confirm those nominees.”

Marc Short, chief of staff to VP Pence: “I reject the notion as hypocrisy … Historical precedent is when your party’s in power … consistently going back to George Washington, the party has continued to confirm those nominees.” Wait for Tapper’s last comment at the end, btw. pic.twitter.com/We1WvBUoj6 — The Recount (@therecount) September 20, 2020