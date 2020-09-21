https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/21/straight-up-lied-joe-biden-took-the-atlantics-crumbled-story-about-trump-and-turned-it-into-an-even-bigger-whopper/

Joe Biden delivered an address today in a nearly empty room but he kept a mask on the whole time. However, just because we couldn’t read his lips doesn’t mean we didn’t know he was telling lies. Here’s just one example:

BIDEN: “It’s been confirmed by every outlet” that Trump called fallen soldiers ‘losers & suckers.’ “I’ve dealt with guys like Trump my whole life, guys from the neighborhood I come from would look down on us because we didn’t have a lot of money.” pic.twitter.com/XfsHGvkM34 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 21, 2020

“Confirmed by every outlet.” Hey, go big with the lies or go home, right Joe?

Biden just straight up lied: “It has been confirmed by EVERY OUTLET that he has referred to [our military] as losers and suckers.” pic.twitter.com/NjxgFfCBgy — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 21, 2020

Biden’s claim was more total BS, but on the plus side for Democrats, they have a nominee that knows where Wisconsin is.

The opposite has been confirmed. But Joe knows he just has to say it once and his constituents and the media will believe and repeat it forever. — Butterfly (@NotSusanB) September 21, 2020

Will the media fact-checkers be all over this one?

This guy has been lying for months and no one calls him out. Now he is misusing the term “confirmed” as laid out by @ggreenwald.https://t.co/AavjRhsIwp https://t.co/VrUiAhduRL — Stoic Contrarian (@StoicContrarian) September 21, 2020

This whole speech is laughable. — Staci Repka (@StaciRepka) September 21, 2020

I only watched a few minutes and he told lie after lie. Where’s the fact checkers at? — ⚔Patriot of the North🇺🇸 (@patriot_north) September 21, 2020

He’s confusing reporting w confirming. — DHayes (@didabeirut) September 21, 2020

And doing so on purpose.

At this point every time he talks it’s just a campaign ad in favor of Trump. — Louis Mcdonald (@lmcdonald420) September 21, 2020

Keep it up, Team Joe, you’re doin’ great!

