Joe Biden delivered an address today in a nearly empty room but he kept a mask on the whole time. However, just because we couldn’t read his lips doesn’t mean we didn’t know he was telling lies. Here’s just one example:

“Confirmed by every outlet.” Hey, go big with the lies or go home, right Joe?

Biden’s claim was more total BS, but on the plus side for Democrats, they have a nominee that knows where Wisconsin is.

Will the media fact-checkers be all over this one?

And doing so on purpose.

Keep it up, Team Joe, you’re doin’ great!

