Posted by Kane on September 22, 2020 2:45 am

Historically the highest-rated program of the year, “Sunday Night Football” is a closely watched barometer for how the NFL’s ratings ebb and flow. In terms of raw numbers, 14.09 million viewers tuned in to the Patriots-Seahawks Sunday night game compared to 18.94 million who tuned in for the Cowboys-Rams Week 1 Sunday night game. That’s down 17 percent in audience and 25 percent in the specific demographic from last week’s numbers.

