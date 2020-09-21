https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sunday-night-football-ratings-collapse/
Historically the highest-rated program of the year, “Sunday Night Football” is a closely watched barometer for how the NFL’s ratings ebb and flow. In terms of raw numbers, 14.09 million viewers tuned in to the Patriots-Seahawks Sunday night game compared to 18.94 million who tuned in for the Cowboys-Rams Week 1 Sunday night game. That’s down 17 percent in audience and 25 percent in the specific demographic from last week’s numbers.
