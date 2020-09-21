https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f69cb209c700521449a7a84
Jacinda Ardern’s Labour party remains in a commanding position to win next month’s New Zealand election despite losing ground in a poll released on Tuesday….
The Queensland Office of Fair Trading have issued warning about ‘bitumen bandits’ after they almost conned an elderly Brisbane couple….
Brisbane man Timothy Howard McCaffrey, 45, walked free from the Supreme Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter after pushing his dad down the stairs during an argument….
A last gasp challenge which could have stopped the British ISIS Beatles facing justice in America has been thrown out of the High Court this morning, with a judge describing it as ‘not properly arguab…
The offensive headgear was spotted by British barrister Alexandra Wilson, who tweeted: ‘This is not ok. @Amazon why is this racist hat being sold on your site? Are there no checks in place?’…