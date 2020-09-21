https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/blm-mob-hits-rural-america-blm-blocks-entrance-bigfoot-school-rural-wisconsin/

Don’t be fooled.

No one is safe from the BLM mob.

On Monday morning rural Bigfoot High School in rural Wisconsin woke up to a BLM assault on their school.

The Black Lives Matter mob teepeed the school grounds and blocked the entrance to the high school.

The #BlackLivesMatter hate group is now terrorizing rural communities – this is a rural school in southern Wisconsin on Monday morning. BLM blocked the entrance pic.twitter.com/nfgHbXCsnI — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) September 21, 2020

This is coming to your rural community soon.

