RUSH: Now, folks, let me remind you of something that I’m sure a lot of you have forgotten: 2018 and the Senate. The Republicans holding the Senate in 2018 was a shock and a surprise to a lot of people. Do you remember this? I mean, in the midterms in 2018, Democrats won the House, and it was big. There was a huge flip. There were a lot of Republicans that quit, a lot of Republicans that retired in the House.
Incumbency is one of the most powerful reelection tools any politician has going. I think there were 55 Republicans that quit. I’m sorry! They “retired.” But in the Senate, four Democrats lost. Four Democrats lost, and one of the reasons that the Republicans gained the Senate in 2018 or gained seats in the Senate was related to Kavanaugh.
And you know what the relationship to Kavanaugh is? Four Democrat senators lost their seats precisely because they opposed Kavanaugh and because they threw in with what was an obvious, rigged attempt led by Christine Blasey Ford. Those senators were Heidi Heitkamp, Donnelly, Claire McCaskill from Missouri, and Nelson in Florida.
Those four lost it. Now, the Democrat Party is out there and is going to continue to be out there trying to scare Republicans by telling them, “It’s gonna be really dangerous for you people to move on a nominee. You Republicans, if you go ahead and do this, when it’s the next election that should determine the president that gets the names Ginsburg’s replacement…
“If you Republicans do this, you are playing with political fire,” and the point is that it’s the exact opposite that happens to be true. Kimberly Strassel, Wall Street Journal, tweeted about this yesterday/a couple days ago. She said, “Democrats will take to every media outlet to claim it will be politically dangerous for GOP senators to move a nominee. The exact opposite is true. In 2018, 4 D senators lost their seats for opposing Kavanaugh…”
Meaning, the Republicans who are up for election this year had better be real careful how they go on this. They need… Whoever the nominee is and whenever that nominee is named, they need to openly support that nominee. The Trump base is gonna demand it. The Republican base is going to demand it. It’s not the Democrats. Do not let them scare you into going against what is going to be the most beneficial for you.