The Republican Memory Is Long

Happy Apocalypse Monday, my Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I hope you’re all keeping safe.

Well, here we are. Every time we peek around another corner in 2020 something uglier is lurking down a dark alley. The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday probably means that the United States of America has an even slimmer chance now of finding a “one big happy family” vibe before the holidays.

Republicans are going to do their jobs, much to the chagrin of the Democrats. The people who have been redefining contentious politics in America for decades are feigning horror that their opponents would be pressing an advantage. The Democrats spent eight years messiah-worshiping a president whose public justification for ramrodding his health care plan through was, “I won.”

Well, we won too.

The Democrats are an unstable and emotional lot on their best days. Their politics, after all, are logic-free and purely emotion based. They’ve been spinning out since January 20th, 2017 and it’s going to get even more bat you-know-what crazy as the Republicans move to replace Ginsburg before the election. Perma-hack George Stephanopoulos gave Nancy Pelosi his wish list about what he’d like her to do to the Republicans, which Matt wrote about here. He suggested another round of impeachment, which Granny Boxwine didn’t say no to.

They’re not going to take this well.

They’re rallying around Ginsburg’s purported “last wish,” which I don’t for a moment believe happened. It sounds like those convenient “My 8-year-old said…” stories they love to make up over on the Left. Democrats are such ghouls and so afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome I can see any one of them lying about a loved one’s dying words to score some political points, especially because ORANGE MAN BAD.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File, Pool)

Whatever grief the Democrats get in the next month or two was brought about by their treatment of Brett Kavanaugh two years ago. Their behavior towards Kavanaugh was abominable and unforgivable.

And unforgettable.

They have no doubt moved on. They’ve manufactured thousands of crises out of thin air to be outraged about since then, after all.

It’s fitting that the symbol for the GOP is an elephant. Elephants are renowned for their memories. The Republicans haven’t forgotten the Democrats’ vindictive psychosis from the summer of 2018.

Remember this?

1. I forgot how good this was.

2. Everyone underestimates the extent to which the Kavanaugh experience has radicalized fair minded conservatives when it comes to court fights. https://t.co/Zw0SCAIwLt — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) September 21, 2020

“Radicalized” is the perfect word there. “Galvanized” works too.

I have no idea if Trump and McConnell will be able to pull this off. They have the time to do it. If McConnell can keep the Republicans in line he should have the votes. Murkowski is forever useless. Other than the Kavanaugh vote, so is Collins. Their defections were to be expected.

It will be worth it just to watch the Democrats’ heads explode if Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett. It’ll be popcorn time, even if it’s brief.

