http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/LwHb4yMIPnc/the-pelosi-confusion.php
FOX News covers House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appearance on the ABC News Sunday morning gabfest with George Stephanopoulos yesterday (video clip below). Pelosi simulates Dementia Joe in her tactful response to Stephanopoulos’s question asking about the “arrows” in the the Dems’ “quiver” to forestall the appointment a successor to Justice Ginsburg by anyone but Dementia Joe himself. Dementia appears to be the new thing, though in Pelosi’s case I infer that there is method in it.
LIFEHACK: If you are in the middle of a harsh questioning and don’t know an answer just respond with “good morning.” It will confuse all parties involved to the point where they just move on. Works every time. pic.twitter.com/7B4ynfRF26
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 20, 2020