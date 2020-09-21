https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/thousands-supporters-line-several-hours-ahead-president-trumps-rallies-ohio-live-feed-vandalia-event/

President Trump on Monday traveled to Ohio for two separate campaign events.

The President will first campaign in Vandalia then he will head over to Swanton for a rally at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

Thousands of supporters lined up several hours before President Trump was set to arrive in Ohio.

Trump’s message to Ohioans is “Fighting for the American Worker” according to his campaign.

WATCH:

RSBN captured footage from outside of Toledo of the long line of Trump supporters from the street.

Long lines in Vandalia.

Massive line in Swanton.

Watch President Trump live in Vandalia:

[embedded content]

