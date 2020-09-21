https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/thousands-supporters-line-several-hours-ahead-president-trumps-rallies-ohio-live-feed-vandalia-event/

President Trump on Monday traveled to Ohio for two separate campaign events.

The President will first campaign in Vandalia then he will head over to Swanton for a rally at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

Thousands of supporters lined up several hours before President Trump was set to arrive in Ohio.

Trump’s message to Ohioans is “Fighting for the American Worker” according to his campaign.

WATCH:

RSBN captured footage from outside of Toledo of the long line of Trump supporters from the street.

Whoa, Ohio! 👀 The scene in Swanton (outside of Toledo) 6 HOURS before @realDonaldTrump is expected to deliver remarks tonight at a campaign event! 😳 Ohio is voting for President Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rUMgx959cg — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 21, 2020

Long lines in Vandalia.

The LONG LINES in Ohio continue for @realDonaldTrump! We showed you Swanton, OH earlier…now here’s the scene in Vandalia, a few hours down the road. Watch LIVE both tonight right here on @RSBNetwork 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7icrBB5VBd — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 21, 2020

Massive line in Swanton.

There’s a MASSIVE line in Swanton, OH waiting to see @realDonaldTrump!!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tqHOtXOBOO — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 21, 2020

Watch President Trump live in Vandalia:

[embedded content]

