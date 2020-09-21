https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/three-nfl-teams-issued-fines-totaling-more-1-million-after-coaches-fail-wear-masks?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Several NFL teams have been issued fines of $250,000 following games during which their coaches would not wear masks while yelling to players from the sidelines.

The Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers have been fined. In addition to team sums, each head coach has been fined $100,000.

On Monday evening, in Las Vegas, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton both executed their duties without a mask.

When asked why he wasn’t wearing a mask, Gruden said, “I’m doing my best. I’ve had the virus. OK? I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it. But I’m calling plays. I just want to communicate these situations. I apologize. And if I get fined, I will have to pay the fine. I’m very sensitive about all of that, and I apologize.”

A week ago, the NFL’s executive vice president, Troy Vincent, issued a memo instructing all coaching personnel to a wear mask at all times. The memo warned that failing to do so could result in sanctions.

“We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments,” read the letter from Vincent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

