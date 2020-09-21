https://www.faithwire.com/2020/09/21/black-lives-matter-org-deletes-about-page-calling-for-disruption-of-nuclear-family/

Social media users noticed Monday the controversial Black Lives Matter organization — the radical business behind the “social justice” movement — deleted its oft-cited “what we believe” page.

In the since-removed section of the website, Black Lives Matter said its mission is to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure,” to “dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work ‘double shifts’ so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work,” as well as “foster a queer-affirming network” by “freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual.”

I’m surprised this didn’t happen earlier. Won’t forget, though. They want to “dismantle the Western-prescribed nuclear family,” and though they mention both “mothers” and “parents,” they deliberately exclude the word “father.” https://t.co/p4H2PAvWhb — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 21, 2020

Now the website states: “Sorry, but the page you were trying to view does not exist.”

The official organization has been very open about its political ideologies and intentions. One of the group’s co-founders, in fact, has acknowledged she and one of her BLM cohorts are “trained Marxists.” And New York City BLM leader Hawk Newsome has refused to condemn violence and looting and told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum he wants to “burn down the system” if the U.S. “doesn’t give us what we want.”

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down the system and replace it,” he said. “[I] could be speaking figuratively; I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.”

Newsome added he wants “black sovereignty,” which is synonymous with supremacy, “by any means necessary.”

During the summer, at the height of the racial protests and violent riots, Texas-based megachurch Pastor Ed Young warned “woke” Christians against jumping on board with the radical Black Lives Matter agenda.

Young explained to churchgoers he “wholeheartedly agrees[s]” with the lowercase phrase “black lives matter,” arguing the church “should champion it.” The progressive business, however, is different.

“I can’t support or agree with the core beliefs of the organization Black Lives Matter,” said the preacher. “It’s tied to abortion, homosexuality, transgenderism, and the breakup of the nuclear family — just to name a few. So I’m not going to hashtag that phrase, because whenever someone hashtags something, they need to hash it out through Scripture, and they need to understand what the people who have started the hashtag are actually living out and what solutions are they recommending.”

“We want to be liked; we want to seem ‘woke,’” added Young. “But in reality, we’re afraid to stand for truth or engage in healthy conversation. We need to be wary of jumping on cultural hype trains.”

