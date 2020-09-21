https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trashy-nebraska-senator-megan-hunt-admits-jake-gardner-persecution-mob-rule-continues-smear-suicide/

Trashy far-left extremist Senator Megan Hunt is practically dancing on the grave of a Trump volunteer and Marine who killed himself over the weekend, after being charged for defending himself, his father, and his bar from a criminal rioter in a fatal incident.

The Nebraska Senator, who describes herself as “Bi queen. Abolish ICE. Equality before the law 2k20. She/her/hers” in her Twitter profile, continued to smear Jake Garner as a “white supremacist” on social media after his death. She also admitted that charges in his case were entirely due to the political mob.

“The indictment of Jake Gardner would never have happened without the community, the people, who stood up for justice and demanded action from city officials. Jake Gardner is gone, but the white supremacist attitudes that emboldened him are still with us today,” Hunt tweeted.

The indictment of Jake Gardner would never have happened without the community, the people, who stood up for justice and demanded action from city officials. Jake Gardner is gone, but the white supremacist attitudes that emboldened him are still with us today. https://t.co/IFw5ZXepAz — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) September 21, 2020

The tragedy, in Hunt’s extremist opinion, is not that a man took his own life after years of harassment from a leftist mob culminating in charges against him for defending his business — but rather that he would not go to prison for killing the man who attacked him.

She wrote that “there will not be justice for James Scurlock, but we can lay the groundwork for a more just future by fighting white supremacy and racism in our own communities. Healing ourselves of white supremacy is so difficult and takes so long because it requires us to confront ourselves.”

For white supremacy to be persistently rejected, it first needs to be unlearned. Sometimes over and over. We wish unlearning racism could be as simple as denouncing a white hood, a burnt cross, vile language. But we have to address where supremacy begins, not just where it ends. — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) September 21, 2020

The district attorney in Omaha had originally ruled Garner had acted in self defense, but a special prosecutor was appointed after massive protests in the city. Charges followed.

Douglas County District Court Judge Shelly Stratman then appointed a special counsel, Fredrick Franklin, an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha, to handle the case, though they said they expected the same outcome. Franklin is the President of the Midlands Bar Association, an organization for only black attorneys.

On Friday, a judge signed off on an arrest warrant for Gardner, on counts of manslaughter, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted first-degree assault and making terrorist threats. It was clear to anyone paying attention that the charges were political. The charge of making “terrorist threats” seems to be due to Gardner saying that he was holding a “military style fire watch” to protect his business from being burned down, like so many others have been during the riots.

On Sunday, the Gateway Pundit reported on the suicide of Jake Garner.

On May 30, the 38-year-old veteran confronted a group of rioters outside one of the bars he owns in Omaha and was knocked to the ground. “From there, he fired two warning shots and tried to get to his feet, prosecutors said. As he did, Gardner got into a fight with one man, James Scurlock, 22. The two scuffled before Gardner fired a shot that killed him,” Yahoo News reported.

The fight began when Scurlock and others started breaking windows at Gardner’s bar, while he and his father were attempting to protect it.

Gardner had been subjected to lies and smears by the left for years over his support for President Donald Trump and his installation of a third, unisex, bathroom in one of his bars for transgender people to use. The fact that he had created a separate bathroom, the left claimed, was proof that he was a bigot.

“Jake Gardner watched his bar windows get broken out, yes, literally watched, there is video, and his 70-year-old father violently assaulted. He brandished his weapon to alert several incoming assailants that he had one, was tackled by them, fired it as a warning to back away, and after yelling ‘get off me’ several times while being choked from behind, used his weapon to free himself from his assailant. Unfortunately, his assailant, James Scurlock, was fatally injured in that process,” Gardner’s longtime friend, Las Vegas-based radio host JD Sharp told the Gateway Pundit. “Almost immediately Jake Gardner was cleared of all wrongdoing by DA Don Kleine for the unfortunate death of Scurlock in a clear, open-and-shut case of self defense.”

Garner was a Marine and veteran of deployments to Iraq and Haiti. He described himself as a libertarian, but voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and volunteered for his campaign in three states. By all accounts of friends and acquaintances that the Gateway Pundit has spoke to, he was a nice guy who cared very deeply about the world around him.

The left not only went after Gardner, they have also gone after anyone who dared to speak out in support of him.

“This widespread smear campaign also created a fear to support him. Countless residents of Omaha refused to speak out for him because they were afraid of the social justice warriors from coming after them too. A prominent restaurant owner initially supported him, and was viciously attacked digitally by a group of people calling for a boycott of his numerous locations. People were afraid to speak out in fear of losing their jobs, having their homes targeted, or being called ‘racist’. I have to wonder if Jake had received some of that public support if he would be alive today,” Sharp said.

Gardner was allegedly planning to turn himself in to the police on Monday. He was facing up to 95 years in prison if convicted on all charges. His body was found 20 minutes outside of Portland, where he was reportedly staying with his uncle.

Marina Medvin, a lawyer working on the Kyle Rittenhouse case, called his suicide “absolutely tragic” and urged people to reach out to Fight Back Law if they find themselves in a similar situation.

Absolutely tragic!😭 This man acted in self defense and took his own life after being indicted in a politicized prosecution. PLEASE DO NOT TAKE YOUR LIFE! You have help, I promise.@FightBackLaw has lawyers like me who will help you in self defense cases. We are here for you. https://t.co/KXv8O3feOp — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 20, 2020

