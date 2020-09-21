https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/21/true-presidential-behavior-chris-matthews-praises-trump-for-showing-rbg-respect-pisses-off-joe-lockhart-and-joyless-behar/

Wonder if Chris Matthews got a thrill up his leg over Trump respecting RBG like he did over Obama?

We’re going to guess that’s a no BUT he did take to Twitter to praise the president.

Take a look:

Chris was right to praise Trump so of course it’s a total meltdown on the Left.

*yawn*

Joe is so boring.

REEEEEEEEEEE

Calm yourself, Karen.

It’ll be ok.

Joy Behar is being joyless.

Color us shocked.

***

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Rhetoric Prof (?) Jennifer Mercieca’s thread about the depths of female rage could use a Midol or two

EPIC thread takes Nikole Hannah-Jones APART for claiming she never meant 1619 was our ‘true founding’ (and deleting tweets!)

‘I would refer Biden to his own words’: Kayleigh McEnany NAILS IT during CBS interview about Trump filling RBG’s seat (watch)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...