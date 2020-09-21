https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/517356-trump-suggests-rbgs-dying-wish-written-out-by-adam-schiff-schumer-and

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll Trump dismisses climate change role in fires, says Newsom needs to manage forest better Jimmy Kimmel hits Trump for rallies while hosting Emmy Awards MORE cast doubt in a Monday interview on Fox News that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgRegina King accepts Emmy wearing Breonna Taylor shirt, urges viewers to vote Ocasio-Cortez to voters: Tell McConnell ‘he is playing with fire’ with Ginsburg’s seat Mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg pops up blocks away from White House MORE‘s dying wish was that her replacement on the Supreme Court not be picked by Trump, saying those words might have been “written by Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTop Democrats call for DOJ watchdog to probe Barr over possible 2020 election influence Overnight Defense: Top admiral says ‘no condition’ where US should conduct nuclear test ‘at this time’ | Intelligence chief says Congress will get some in-person election security briefings Overnight Defense: House to vote on military justice bill spurred by Vanessa Guillén death | Biden courts veterans after Trump’s military controversies MORE, Schumer or Pelosi.”

NPR reported shortly after the news of Ginsburg’s death her dying wish was that she not be replaced until a new president was in office.

But Trump said he wasn’t sure Ginsburg really said that or if it came from Schiff (D-Calif.), the House Intelligence Committee chairman and his chief nemesis in the impeachment fight, or from Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiAs families deal with coronavirus, new federal dollars should follow the student Sunday shows – Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death dominates Hypocrisy rules on both sides over replacing Justice Ginsburg MORE (D-Calif.) or Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerRepublican senator says plans to confirm justice before election ‘completely consistent with the precedent’ Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral Graham signals support for confirming a Supreme Court nominee this year MORE (D-N.Y.).

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff, Schumer and Pelosi?” Trump said Monday during an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“I would be more inclined to the second. That came out of the wind, it sounds so beautiful … but that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe Pelosi or shifty Schiff … maybe she did and maybe she didn’t,” the president said.

The NPR report was based on a statement released by Ginsburg’s granddaughter.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsberg dictated, according to NPR.

Trump said Monday he could name a nominee to replace Ginsburg by Friday or Saturday.

Senate Republicans are talking about confirming a nominee before the elections, though it is not certain whether they will have the votes to do so yet.

Democrats have warned Republicans that if they they push through a judicial nominee before the elections, “nothing is off the table” if the GOP loses its Senate majority heading into 2021.

