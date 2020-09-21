https://justthenews.com/world/trump-criticized-china-virtual-united-nations-address-says-un-must-hold-china-accountable?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump in a United Nations address on Tuesday took aim at China for a wide range of concerns include the country’s handling of the coronavirus, human rights concerns and even the China’s record on environmental pollution.

“We have waged a fierce battle against the invisible enemy – the China Virus – which has claimed countless lives in 188 countries,” Trump said in a pre-record speech for the 75th meeting of the international body’s General Assembly session. “The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions.”

The assembly session is all virtual this year because of the coronavirus.

Trump claimed the World Health Organization is “virtually controlled by China,” and said the group, which is part of the U.N., and the ruling Communist Chinese Party spread false information.

“If the United Nations is to be an effective organization, it must focus on the real problems of the world,” the president also said. “This includes terrorism, the oppression of women, forced labor, drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, religious persecution, and the ethnic cleansing of religious minorities.”

