Responding to the threats uttered by Democrats that they might impeach him if he nominates someone to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump fired back, “I think then we win the election, then we win all elections if they do that.”

Speaking on Fox and Friends, Trump stated, “I heard yesterday, I heard if I do it, if I do it, they’re going to impeach me. So they’re impeaching me for doing what I constitutionally have to do. Here’s the thing … and I think then we win the election, then we win all elections if they do that. You saw what happened the last time, my numbers went way up last time they did it … if they do, my numbers will go up. I think we’ll win the entire election. I think we’ll win the House. I think we’re going to win back the House, I really do. I think we’re going to win the House anyway.”

Trump also asserted that Democrats would not hesitate if the roles were reversed, saying, “If the Democrats were in the same position, there is zero chance that they wouldn’t do it, just so you understand. So now they want to pack the courts … zero chance that they wouldn’t. They wouldn’t even talk about it. They’d say ‘You ‘re crazy. What are you, crazy?’ And Biden made that statement before. If you go back, he made the statement — I’m sure he doesn’t remember it — but he made that statement before. So if the shoe was on the other foot, as they say, there would be no chance that they wouldn’t be doing it. They’d be doing it, and they’d be doing it probably a lot faster than we’ll do it.

On Sunday, a reporter asked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), “Congresswoman, you mentioned being open to all ideas to buy time. Would you be in support of potentially reviewing talks of impeachment hearings either against the attorney general or the president?”

Ocasio-Cortez answered, “Well, you know, I think—I believe that certainly there has been an enormous amount of law-breaking in the Trump administration. I believe that Attorney General Barr is unfit for office and that he has pursued potentially law-breaking behavior. That being said, these are procedures and decisions that are largely up to House Democratic leadership. But I believe that also we must consider, again, all of the tools available to our disposal, and that all of these options should be entertained and on the table.”

On ABC News’ “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Stephanopoulos stated to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “Some have mentioned the possibility, if they try to push through a nominee in a lame duck session, that you and the House could move to impeach President Trump or Attorney General Barr as a way of stalling and preventing the Senate from acting on this nomination.”

Pelosi responded: “Well, we have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now.”

