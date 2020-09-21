https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign-polls/517363-trump-says-he-could-close-fundraising-gap-with-biden-using-one-day

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll Trump dismisses climate change role in fires, says Newsom needs to manage forest better Jimmy Kimmel hits Trump for rallies while hosting Emmy Awards MORE on Monday said he could easily close the growing fundraising gap between his campaign and that of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll GOP set to release controversial Biden report Can Donald Trump maintain new momentum until this November? MORE by calling “rich people that I know.”

“Give me one day and a telephone, I could get all these rich people that I know very much to all put up millions of dollars a piece,” Trump said during an interview on Fox and Friends.

Biden has reportedly taken a sizable lead on Trump in terms of cash on hand following an aggressive spending campaign, with $141 million more in the bank than Trump, Politico reported.

Trump said the reason he does not like calling his wealthy friends and asking them for campaign contributions is because he then feels “obligated” to them.

“I don’t like being obligated,” he said.

The Biden campaign has reportedly booked more than $120 million in television, radio and digital advertising in September, a power play that Trump brushed aside, saying he has always been a fan of getting things done for cheaper.

“My father taught me if you can do something and win for less, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing,” Trump said. “We have a lot of money. I mean, how much money do you need? You need yourself.”

