President Trump said Tuesday that he’ll announce his Supreme Court nomination on Saturday.

“I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA,” Trump tweeted.

The president will select a nominee to fill the seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday from complications for cancer.

The president has said he has a shortlist of four or five potential nominees and that he will nominate a female to the high court.

